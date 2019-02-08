Nilsson stops 45 shots, Senators beat Ducks 4-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Nilsson stopped 45 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Thursday night.

Matt Duchene led the way with two goals for the Senators, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Brady Tkachuk and Mark Stone also scored.

The Ducks continued to struggle. They’ve lost six straight and are 2-14-4 since Dec. 17. Thursday’s game was the fourth of a five-game trip that ends Saturday in Philadelphia.

John Gibson was pulled for the fourth straight game, this time for an apparent injury. He made 22 saves before being replaced for the third period after a collision with teammate Jaycob Megna late in the second. Chad Johnson came on and stopped 9 of 10 shots.

The Senators were playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing 5-4 to the Toronto Maple Leafs but continued to press in the third period.

Stone picked up his 23rd of the season, beating Gibson through traffic to take a 3-0 lead, and Duchene added an empty-net goal.

Nilsson was most impressive late in the third period with the Ducks on the power play and Gibson on the bench for a two-man advantage as he made a number of big stops to preserve the shutout.

NOTES: The Senators’ Ben Harpur was a healthy scratch, Cody Goloubef made his Senators debut and Christian Jaros missed his second game with a lower-body injury. … The Ducks were without Patrick Eaves

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Senators: Host Winnipeg on Saturday.