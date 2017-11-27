NHL: Jimmy Vesey lifts Rangers past Canucks in shootout, 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) Jimmy Vesey scored the tying goal early in the third period and added the winner in the seventh round of a shootout to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist made 29 saves to help the Rangers extend their winning streak to four games.

Vesey tied it at 5:05 of the third with a nifty forehand-backhand combination for his fifth goal of the season. Rick Nash set up the goal with a spinning pass.

Jesper Fast and Michael Grabner also scored for New York. Loui Eriksson, Jake Virtanen and Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots.

Grabner tied it 19 seconds into the third with his 10th goal of the season, beating Markstrom with a wrist shot. Gagner put the Canucks back in front 41 second later. Tomas Vanek forced a turnover behind the net and fed Gagner in the slot.

OILERS 4, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Ryan Strome broke a tie early in the third period and Cam Talbot made 23 saves in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

The Oilers won for the second time in six games and beat Boston for the sixth straight time after dropping the previous 13.

Strome scored 2:07 into the third when he took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and wristed a shot from point blank range over goalie Tuukka Rask’s shoulder.

Draisaitl added an empty-netter with 51 seconds remaining.

Patrick Maroon and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers.

David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored for Boston. Rask stopped 32 shots in his first appearance in five games after backup Anton Khudobin had led the Bruins to four straight victories.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 3, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen scored in the shootout to lift Carolina past Nashville.

Aho beat Juuse Saros with a wrist shot over his blocker on Carolina’s second attempt. After Scott Darling stopped Filip Forsberg’s second attempt for Nashville, Teravainen lifted a backhander over Saros’ left shoulder for the winner.

Josh Jooris, Victor Rask and Justin Williams scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, and Darling made 32 saves. Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and Craig Smith scored for the Predators, and Saros stopped 33 shots. The Predators had won four straight.

