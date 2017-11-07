NHL gold vs. Golden expansion club: Habs face Knights (Nov 07, 2017)

MONTREAL — The NHL’s most successful franchise takes on the league’s newest club when the Montreal Canadiens play host to the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Canadiens (6-8-1) return to the Bell Centre for a six-game homestand after a four-game road swing that saw them earn six out of a possible eight points. Over the weekend, Montreal posted back-to-back victories against the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks.

On Saturday night, Winnipeg saw Montreal come back from a two-goal deficit midway through the third period en route to a 5-4 overtime win. The winner was a power-play goal (the team’s third of the night) by captain Max Pacioretty, his fifth goal of the season and third point of the night.

“I think moving forward we’re trying to get better as a group and build that chemistry,” Pacioretty told Canadiens.com after the game. “Tonight’s a good feeling, but the last few games we’ve won for a reason, we’ve played a certain way, and we have to maintain that.”

The following night, with Canadiens goaltender Carey Price still out due to a lower-body injury, rookie Charlie Lindgren got the start and stopped 38 saves for his first career NHL shutout in a 2-0 Montreal victory. Lindgren has won each of his four career starts, only allowing five goals in the process.

“From the anthem to the whole game, it was really incredible. It was obviously a very fun spot to get my first shutout,” Lindgren said. “As a goalie, when you get in that zone, it’s like no matter what, nothing is going to go into the net. I definitely got in that mode right from the drop of the puck. I felt really solid out there.”

Right winger Brendan Gallagher leads Montreal with six goals, while Gallagher, center Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Shea Weber are in a three-way tie for the points lead at 11.

Vegas (9-4-1) is enjoying an impressive inaugural season, currently sitting second place in the Pacific Division. Through their first 14 games, they have used four goaltenders — Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban, Oscar Dansk and now Maxime Lagace. The first three are dealing with injuries, leaving Lagace, who came into this season with zero NHL experience, as the new No. 1 goaltender.

He was looking forward to the Golden Knights’ visits to Toronto, where they lost 4-3 in a shootout Monday, and then Montreal.

“It’s pretty cool. I’m super excited for the two games coming up,” Lagace told NHL.com. “Huge markets. It’s exciting. But it’s the same things. In warmups, I’ll look around and enjoy the moment. Then it’ll be game time.”

Vegas just snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday, beating the Ottawa Senators 5-4. On Monday against the Maple Leafs, the Golden Knights rallied from a 3-1, first-period deficit before eventually falling in the shootout.

Left winger James Neal scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, while right winger Reilly Smith and defenseman Deryk Engelland got the other goals in the defeat.

Montreal will look to improve on their 2-2-1 home record at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The Canadiens will be without right winger Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), defenseman David Schlemko (hand), and left winger Nikita Scherbak (lower-body injury).

The Golden Knights will be missing goalies Fleury (concussion), Subban (lower-body injury) and Dansk (lower-body injury) as well as defenseman Clayton Stoner, who has yet to play this season due to an abdominal issue.