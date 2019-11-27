New York to visit Los Angeles Wednesday

New York Islanders (16-4-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-13-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the New York Islanders.

The Kings have gone 7-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles has surrendered 21 power-play goals, killing 72.7% of opponent opportunities.

The Islanders are 6-2-1 on the road. New York ranks seventh in the league shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.0 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-eight in 24 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has recorded 13 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 20 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 11 assists. Derick Brassard has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: Alec Martinez: out indefinitely (upper body).

Islanders Injuries: Leo Komarov: out (illness).