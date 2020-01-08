New York takes home win streak into matchup with New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (15-20-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-18-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Article continues below ...

The Rangers are 7-3-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents. New York averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team with 20 total penalties.

The Devils are 9-11-4 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 52 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, New York won 4-0. Mika Zibanejad recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 58 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 35 assists. Zibanejad has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-two in 42 games played this season. Nikita Gusev has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, five penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

Devils: Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: day to day (lower body).