New York plays Western Conference-leader St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (39-17-10, first in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (35-26-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues.

The Rangers have gone 17-14-2 in home games. New York serves 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 107 total minutes.

The Blues have gone 16-11-5 away from home. St. Louis has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 79.2% of opponent chances.

St. Louis beat New York 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has recorded 90 total points while scoring 32 goals and collecting 58 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for New York.

David Perron leads the Blues with 25 goals and has 60 points. Zach Sanford has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (rib), Chris Kreider: out (foot).

Blues: Jordan Kyrou: out (illness).