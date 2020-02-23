New York hosts San Jose after Eberle’s 3-goal game

San Jose Sharks (26-31-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (34-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the San Jose Sharks after Jordan Eberle scored three goals in the Islanders’ 4-1 victory against the Red Wings.

The Islanders are 19-7-4 at home. New York has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 12-16-3 on the road. San Jose averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 110 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 22 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 47 points. Eberle has recorded five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 42 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 30 assists. Timo Meier has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Derick Brassard: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: None listed.