New York hosts Carolina on 3-game home slide

Carolina Hurricanes (35-25-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays Carolina looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Islanders are 25-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has allowed 32 power-play goals, killing 81.1% of opponent chances.

The Hurricanes are 6-12-1 in division games. Carolina has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 19, Carolina won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has recorded 59 total points while scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 36 goals and has 62 points. Teuvo Teravainen has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Islanders: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Tom Kuhnhackl: day to day (undisclosed), Johnny Boychuk: out (eyelid).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (concussion/neck), James Reimer: out (lower-body).