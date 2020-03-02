New York faces Montreal on 3-game losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (30-28-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (35-21-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Islanders take on Montreal.

Article continues below ...

The Islanders are 25-11-4 in conference play. New York has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent opportunities.

The Canadiens are 18-19-7 in conference matchups. Montreal has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 78.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Montreal won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 23 goals and has collected 50 points. Jordan Eberle has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 39 assists. Phillip Danault has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (ankle).