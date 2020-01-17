New York faces Eastern Conference-leader Washington

Washington Capitals (32-11-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (28-14-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals.

Article continues below ...

The Islanders are 8-6-1 against the rest of their division. New York has scored 19 power-play goals, converting on 18.3% of chances.

The Capitals are 8-7-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, New York won 4-3. Casey Cizikas scored two goals for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has collected 36 points. Mathew Barzal has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Carlson has collected 58 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 45 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.