New Orleans faces Toronto following Ingram’s 40-point outing

Toronto Raptors (5-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

New Orleans takes on the Toronto Raptors after Brandon Ingram scored 40 points in the Pelicans’ 135-125 loss to the Nets.

New Orleans went 33-49 overall with a 19-22 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.4 points per game last season, 58.2 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

Toronto went 36-16 in Eastern Conference action and 26-15 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 48.5 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 18.4 on fast breaks.

New Orleans and Toronto play for the second time this season. The Raptors won 130-122 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Oct. 22. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 34 points, seven assists and two steals, and Ingram led New Orleans with 22 points, five assists and two blocks.

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), JJ Redick: day to day (knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Lonzo Ball: day to day (adductor).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).