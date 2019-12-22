New Jersey visits Kane and the Blackhawks

New Jersey Devils (11-19-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-16-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago hit the ice against New Jersey. Kane currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 46 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 26 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Blackhawks are 8-8-3 at home. Chicago has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 16.4% of chances.

The Devils have gone 6-11-0 away from home. New Jersey averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 6, Chicago won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has recorded 46 total points while scoring 20 goals and adding 26 assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 22 points, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists. Nico Hischier has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Brent Seabrook: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils: None listed.