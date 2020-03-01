New Jersey visits Anaheim for non-conference battle

New Jersey Devils (25-27-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-30-8, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey heads to Anaheim for a non-conference matchup.

Article continues below ...

The Ducks have gone 14-13-4 in home games. Anaheim averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Devils have gone 13-17-2 away from home. New Jersey averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 18, New Jersey won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 27 assists and has collected 40 points this season. Adam Henrique has recorded seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Dakota Mermis leads the Devils with a plus-four in five games played this season. Nikita Gusev has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Devils: Will Butcher: out (upper body).