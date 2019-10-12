New Jersey takes on Boston on 4-game losing streak

New Jersey Devils (0-2-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Boston.

Boston finished 49-24-9 overall and 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Bruins were called for 320 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey finished 19-28-5 in Eastern Conference action and 11-27-3 on the road a season ago. The Devils averaged 2.7 goals on 30.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Andy Greene: day to day (upper body).