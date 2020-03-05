New Jersey puts home win streak on the line against St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (40-17-10, first in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (26-28-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts St. Louis aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Devils are 12-10-10 at home. New Jersey averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

The Blues have gone 17-11-5 away from home. St. Louis has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 79% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 18, St. Louis won 3-0. Ivan Barbashev recorded two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 43 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 20 assists. Jesper Bratt has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

David Perron leads the Blues with 60 points, scoring 25 goals and registering 35 assists. Brayden Schenn has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Will Butcher: out (upper body).

Blues: Jordan Kyrou: day to day (illness).