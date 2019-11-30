New Jersey hosts New York after Coleman’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (12-9-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-11-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit New Jersey after Blake Coleman scored two goals in the Devils’ 6-4 victory over the Canadiens.

The Devils are 6-7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 14.1% of chances.

The Rangers are 4-2-0 against the rest of their division. New York is eighth in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last matchup on Oct. 17, New Jersey won 5-2. Matt Tennyson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Greene leads the Devils with a plus-five in 20 games played this season. Coleman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Artemi Panarin has collected 33 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: Marc Staal: out (ankle).