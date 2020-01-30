New Jersey hosts Nashville after shootout victory

Nashville Predators (23-19-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-24-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Nashville Predators after the Devils defeated Ottawa 4-3 in a shootout.

The Devils have gone 7-9-7 in home games. New Jersey averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Predators are 12-9-3 in road games. Nashville ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 16.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Nashville won 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-four in 45 games played this season. Blake Coleman has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 35 total assists and has collected 49 points. Craig Smith has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Louis Domingue: day to day (lower body).

Predators: Colton Sissons: day to day (lower body).