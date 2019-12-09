New Jersey faces Dallas, seeks to end 5-game skid

New Jersey Devils (9-15-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (17-11-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Devils play Dallas.

The Stars have gone 11-4-1 in home games. Dallas has converted on 18.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 16 power-play goals.

The Devils have gone 5-8-0 away from home. New Jersey has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 14% of chances.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 11 goals, adding two assists and totaling 13 points. Jamie Benn has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Taylor Hall leads the Devils with 25 points, scoring six goals and adding 19 assists. Blake Coleman has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Kevin Rooney: out (upper body), Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Nico Hischier: day to day (illness).