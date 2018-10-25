Nazem Kadri scores 1st goal, Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nazem Kadri had his first goal of the season and John Tavares, Kasperi Kapanen and Tyler Ennis also scored in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots to help Toronto snap a two-game losing streak to improve to 7-3-0.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves. The Jets were 4-1-1 on a six-game homestand, leaving them 6-3-1 overall.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Toronto.

LIGHTNING 1, AVALANCHE 0

DENVER (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored on a power play with 13:36 remaining, Andrei Vasilevskiy outperformed Semyon Varlamov in a goaltender showdown, and Tampa Bay beat Colorad.

Kucherov lined in a pass from Steven Stamkos for his 150th career goal. This after Kucherov nearly scored late in the second period, only to have the puck glance off a stick.

Vasilevskiy turned back 23 shots for his 13th NHL shutout. Varlamov made 23 saves.

PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal 33 seconds into overtime to lift Florida past New York.

Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov added goals, and James Reimer made 20 saves. Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle scored for New York.

CANUCKS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Markus Granlund scored in the shootout, leading Vancouver past Vegas.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped all four shots he face in the shootout, and made 33 saves.

Bo Horvat kept his hot streak going, scoring both of Vancouver’s goals. He now has nine points (seven goals, two assists) in the last nine games.

Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 of 26 shots.