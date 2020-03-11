Nashville visits Toronto after Forsberg’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (35-26-8, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (36-25-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Nashville after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-2 victory over the Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs are 18-9-7 at home. Toronto has scored 237 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 47.

The Predators are 18-12-4 in road games. Nashville has given up 51 power-play goals, killing 76.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Toronto won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 51 assists and has recorded 67 points this season. Matthews has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 49 total assists and has recorded 65 points. Forsberg has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (hand).

Predators: Dan Hamhuis: day to day (lower-body).