Nashville visits Eastern Conference-leading Washington

Nashville Predators (22-19-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-11-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals host the Nashville Predators.

The Capitals are 15-5-4 on their home ice. Washington ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.9.

The Predators are 11-9-3 in road games. Nashville averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Austin Watson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

Nashville took down Washington 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 10. Ryan Johansen scored two goals for the Predators in the win and Alex Ovechkin scored two goals for the Capitals in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 34 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 50 points. Jakub Vrana has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 16 goals and has recorded 33 points. Craig Smith has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Predators: None listed.