Nashville visits Dallas after shutout win

Nashville Predators (33-26-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-22-8, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Dallas after the Predators shut out Dallas 2-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after collecting 33 saves.

The Stars are 12-8-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Dallas has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 79.8% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 11-7-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville has given up 51 power-play goals, killing 75.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 5, Nashville won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has recorded 50 total points while scoring 17 goals and collecting 33 assists for the Stars. John Klingberg has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Roman Josi has recorded 63 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Roman Polak: day to day (personal).

Predators: None listed.