Nashville visits Dallas after Granlund’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (18-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (22-14-4, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Dallas Stars after Mikael Granlund scored two goals in the Predators’ 6-4 loss to the Penguins.

The Stars are 8-4-2 in division matchups. Dallas has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 83.2% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 5-4-0 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville has scored 131 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Roman Josi leads the team with 14.

Dallas beat Nashville 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has recorded 32 total points while scoring 11 goals and collecting 21 assists for the Stars. Denis Gurianov has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Josi leads the Predators with a plus-17 in 38 games played this season. Craig Smith has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Predators: None listed.