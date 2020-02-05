Nashville visits Calgary after overtime win

Nashville Predators (25-20-7, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (27-21-6, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host Nashville after the Predators beat Winnipeg 2-1 in overtime.

The Flames are 15-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Predators are 8-5-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Nashville has scored 169 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 18.

In their last matchup on Oct. 31, Calgary won 6-5. Tkachuk recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Flames with 42 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 25 assists. Elias Lindholm has totaled six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Forsberg leads the Predators with 18 goals and has recorded 37 points. Roman Josi has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Mark Giordano: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.