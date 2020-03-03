Nashville travels to Minnesota for division battle

Nashville Predators (32-25-8, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-26-7, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Minnesota for a Central Division matchup.

The Wild are 19-16-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 76.3% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 10-6-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.1% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, Nashville won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala leads the Wild with 49 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 29 assists. Zach Parise has recorded three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 18 goals and has 43 points. Mikael Granlund has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Predators: None listed.