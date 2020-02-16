Nashville takes on Western Conference-leader St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (32-16-10, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (28-22-7, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues.

Article continues below ...

The Predators are 9-5-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Austin Watson leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Blues are 10-6-2 against opponents from the Central Division. St. Louis ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, Nashville won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has recorded 57 total points while scoring 14 goals and collecting 43 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has collected six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

David Perron leads the Blues with 56 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 33 assists. Zach Sanford has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blues: None listed.