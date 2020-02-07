Nashville takes on Draisaitl and the Oilers

Nashville Predators (26-20-7, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-20-6, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Nashville. Draisaitl is first in the league with 83 points, scoring 29 goals and totaling 54 assists.

The Oilers are 14-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.8 shots per game.

The Predators are 15-12-4 in Western Conference play. Nashville has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 74.9% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Jan. 14, Edmonton won 4-2. Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 30 goals, adding 50 assists and recording 80 points. Draisaitl has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 39 total assists and has recorded 53 points. Mikael Granlund has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: James Neal: day to day (foot).

Predators: None listed.