Nashville Predators set to take on the Islanders on Thursday

New York Islanders (33-16-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (26-22-7, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the New York Islanders.

The Predators are 11-11-4 on their home ice. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Austin Watson leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Islanders are 15-9-2 on the road. New York has given up 30 power-play goals, stopping 79.7% of opponent opportunities.

Nashville defeated New York 8-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17. Craig Smith scored two goals for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has recorded 55 total points while scoring 14 goals and collecting 41 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 30 total assists and has recorded 48 points. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Islanders: Casey Cizikas: day to day (lower-body).