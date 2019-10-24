Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild (3-6-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-3-1, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild travel to take on the Nashville Predators.

Article continues below ...

Nashville finished 47-29-6 overall and 27-21-2 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Predators scored 33 power play goals on 255 power play opportunities last season.

Minnesota went 12-10-4 in Central Division games and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 210 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Predators won the last matchup 5-2.

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: day to day (undisclosed), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (upper body).