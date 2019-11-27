Nashville hosts Vegas after shootout victory

Vegas Golden Knights (11-11-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (11-9-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after the Predators beat St. Louis 3-2 in a shootout.

The Predators are 8-7-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Ryan Ellis with 0.6.

The Golden Knights are 6-3-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the league with five shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

In their last meeting on Oct. 15, Nashville won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has recorded 22 total points while scoring seven goals and collecting 15 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has recorded five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 15 total assists and has recorded 23 points. William Karlsson has recorded four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .874 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.