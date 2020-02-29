Nashville hosts Colorado after Granlund’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (38-18-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (32-23-8, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Colorado Avalanche after Mikael Granlund scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames.

The Predators are 18-14-5 in conference games. Nashville has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.5% of chances.

The Avalanche are 9-8-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado has scored 217 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 33.

In their last matchup on Nov. 7, Colorado won 9-4. MacKinnon recorded a team-high 4 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 18 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 43 points. Granlund has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 33 goals and has recorded 85 points. Gabriel Landeskog has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Avalanche: Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Nieto: day to day (upper body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (illness).