Nashville faces Buffalo on 3-game home skid

Buffalo Sabres (22-19-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-18-7, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville takes on Buffalo looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Predators have gone 10-9-4 in home games. Nashville has scored 153 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 16.

The Sabres are 8-13-4 in road games. Buffalo has allowed 35 power-play goals, killing 75.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Buffalo won 4-3. Jack Eichel scored a team-high two goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 47 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 33 assists. Craig Smith has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 28 goals and has recorded 62 points. Sam Reinhart has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.