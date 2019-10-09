Montreal visits Buffalo following shootout victory

Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-0-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Buffalo after the Canadiens took down Toronto 6-5 in a shootout.

Buffalo finished 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference games and 21-15-5 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Sabres recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.

Montreal went 15-8-5 in Atlantic Division action and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens scored 31 power play goals with a 13.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).