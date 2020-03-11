Montreal hosts Buffalo following shootout victory

Buffalo Sabres (30-31-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Buffalo after the Sabres took down Washington 3-2 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 17.7% of chances.

The Sabres are 10-12-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has given up 47 power-play goals, killing 74.6% of opponent chances.

Montreal beat Buffalo 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 22 goals and has recorded 61 points. Phillip Danault has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 78 points, scoring 36 goals and adding 42 assists. Kyle Okposo has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (ankle), Tomas Tatar: out (upper-body).

Sabres: Lawrence Pilut: day to day (illness).