Minnesota visits Detroit after Koivu’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (30-25-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-46-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Minnesota after Mikko Koivu scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Article continues below ...

The Red Wings have gone 10-20-2 in home games. Detroit is last in the NHL averaging 3.5 assists per game. Dylan Larkin leads them with 29 total assists.

The Wild are 12-15-2 on the road. Minnesota has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 20.9% of chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Minnesota won 4-2. Mats Zuccarello recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Goloubef leads the Red Wings with a minuszero in one games played this season. Anthony Mantha has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 35 total assists and has recorded 42 points. Kevin Fiala has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Wild: Luke Kunin: out (upper body).