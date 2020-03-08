Minnesota travels to play the Ducks

Minnesota Wild (34-27-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-32-8, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Minnesota Wild.

The Ducks are 16-20-3 in Western Conference games. Anaheim averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 92 total minutes.

The Wild are 8-10-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota is eighth in the league shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.1 goals on 30.1 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Dec. 10, Anaheim won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 41 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 28 assists. Adam Henrique has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 25 goals and has recorded 45 points. Kevin Fiala has totaled 14 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (upper body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Wild: Eric Staal: day to day (personal).