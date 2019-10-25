Memphis and Chicago meet for out-of-conference game

Chicago Bulls (0-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-1, 15th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

Memphis hosts Chicago in a non-conference matchup.

Memphis went 33-49 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 21-20 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 29.7 from beyond the arc.

Chicago went 22-60 overall with a 13-28 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle), Andre Iguodala: out (undisclosed).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (hamstring).