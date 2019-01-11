McDavid, Oilers send Panthers to 4th loss in a row

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals — including the tying score with 8 seconds left in regulation — and also scored in the shootout, helping the Edmonton Oilers battle back for a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored in the shootout, and Darnell Nurse had the other goal in regulation for the Oilers, who have won three of their last five on the heels of a six-game losing streak.

Frank Vatrano, Denis Malgin and Henrik Borgstrom scored for the Panthers, who have lost four games in a row.

Florida started the scoring just before the midway mark of the first period when Vatrano scored his 12th on a shot that Edmonton’s Cam Talbot got a piece of before it trickled in past him.

Edmonton got the goal back just 26 seconds later when Alex Chiasson dropped the puck back to a trailing Nurse, who blasted a shot past James Reimer. McDavid picked up his 40th assist of the season on the play.

The Panthers regained the lead 4½ minutes into the second period when Malgin scored on a rebound.

After failing to get a shot on a two-man advantage, the Oilers tied it with 22 seconds left in the middle frame when McDavid had an empty cage to shoot it into at the side of the net, scoring his 25th of the season.

Florida got a lucky bounce to go up 3-2 with six minutes to play when Borgstrom put a puck on net that bounced off of a pair of Oilers defenders — Caleb Jones and then Adam Larsson — before caroming into the Edmonton net.

The Oilers tied it with Talbot pulled and just 8 seconds left as McDavid tucked it through Reimer’s legs to send the game to extra time. McDavid also added an insurance goal in the shootout.

UP NEXT

Panthers: play the third game of a five-game road trip in Calgary on Friday.

Oilers: remain home to host Arizona on Saturday.