McDavid and the Oilers visit the Canucks

Edmonton Oilers (20-15-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-15-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against Vancouver. He’s first in the in the league with 61 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 40 assists.

The Canucks are 5-5-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver leads the NHL with 36 power-play goals, led by J.T. Miller with seven.

The Oilers are 10-9-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 83.6% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Edmonton won 3-2. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 17 goals and has totaled 39 points. Brock Boeser has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-eight in 36 games played this season. Draisaitl has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper body), Josh Leivo: out (knee).

Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).