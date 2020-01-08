McDavid and the Oilers visit the Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers (23-17-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-19-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Montreal. He leads the league with 69 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 45 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Canadiens are 8-10-4 at home. Montreal has converted on 21.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 26 power-play goals.

The Oilers are 13-9-2 in road games. Edmonton has converted on 29.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 40 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 21, Edmonton won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 16 goals, adding 21 assists and collecting 37 points. Max Domi has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-six in 42 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.