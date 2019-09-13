Marner agrees to 6-year contract to remain with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Restricted free-agent forward Mitch Marner has agreed to a six-year contract to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs confirmed the deal Friday night. The contract has an average annual value of $10,893,000.

“I’m exactly where I want to be, in front of the greatest hockey fans in the world, proudly continuing the tradition with the @MapleLeafs. See you soon,” Marner tweeted.

The 22-year-old Marner missed the team’s golf event Wednesday and didn’t accompany the group to Newfoundland on Thursday for the start of training camp as his representatives continued to negotiate with general manager Kyle Dubas.

Marner led the Maple Leafs last season with career highs in points (94) and assists (68). He also had a career-best 26 goals.