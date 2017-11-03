Mark Stone with goal and assist, Senators beat Red Wings 3-1 (Nov 02, 2017)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) The Ottawa Senators rebounded from a blowout loss – at the Detroit Red Wings’ expense.

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist and Craig Anderson made 24 saves in Ottawa’s 3-1 victory over Detroit on Thursday night, three days after an 8-3 home loss to Montreal.

”It was about our identity and getting our identity back,” Senators coach Guy Boucher said. ”I talked about our trust in our goaltender, our trust in our leadership and that’s exactly what we got tonight.”

Alex Burrows and Nate Thompson also scored for the Senators.

”We wanted to come out and make sure that we had a good one this game,” Anderson said. ”It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you respond. I thought we did a great job and everyone played one of their best games of the year.”

Jimmy Howard made 27 saves, and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit.

”It’s not going to be a pretty game when you play against Ottawa,” Detroit’s Henrik Zetterberg said. ”We’ve just got to be smart enough and patient enough and really work our chances.”

Detroit cut it to 2-1 on Mantha’s power-play goal with 3:23 left, and Thompson sealed it with an empty-net goal.

”It’s hard to come back from a 2-0 lead,” Mantha said. ”The way they play it’s defense first so it’s really hard to come back that late in the game.”

The Senators took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period when Burrows picked up his second of the season with a power-play goal. Stone, with his second point of the night, fed Burrows with a perfect pass through the middle to beat Howard stick-side.

Ottawa thought it scored first with Cody Ceci scoring at the three-minute mark, but the goal was called back due to goaltender interference.

The Senators had a number of good chances, but it wasn’t until the final minute of the first period that they were able to beat Howard. Stone picked up Mike Hoffman’s rebound in front in traffic and slid it through Howard’s legs. Stone has eight goals and 14 points in 13 games.

NOTES: Kyle Turris made his return for the Senators after missing the last three games with a viral infection. … Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki missed his second straight game with a virus. … Detroit LW David Booth and RW Luke Witkowski were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Sunday.

Senators: Host Vegas on Saturday.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey