Mark Stone scores twice, Senators beat Jets 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Jets 5-2 on Saturday.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 44 saves.

“That’s a good team,” Stone said. “They obviously pressed pretty hard in the third period and (Nilsson) had to make some big saves, but you expect that from a team like that. Overall, I thought we did a really good job of containing them.”

Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots.

“Obviously, I was fighting the puck a little bit,” Brossoit said. “I didn’t feel at my best. I thought the team played pretty well, a lot of end zone time and Nilsson played really well.”

The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.

“Winnipeg’s a really good team and a heavy team to play against,” Nilsson said. “They pushed us back in the third a little bit, but I like the way we managed it and how we played in our zone. It felt like we didn’t panic and we protected the middle really good and the shots they had were mostly from the outside and that makes it a lot easier for me.”

NOTES: Duchene played his 700th NHL game. The center has 10 goals and six assists in his last 13 games. … Ottawa’s Darren Archibald was a healthy scratch. Winnipeg scratched Dmitry Kulikov, Nic Petan, Sami Niku.

UP NEXT:

Jets: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.