Mark Scheifele has hat trick, Jets beat Stars 5-2 (Nov 02, 2017)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Mark Scheifele treated his visiting parents to a hat trick.

Mark Scheifele scored three times, Patrik Laine had his first goal in five games and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Thursday night to extend their points streak to six games.

”Definitely a long time,” Scheifele said when asked about the last time his parents from Ontario saw him score a hat trick. ”It was pretty fun to have a game like that in front of them.”

The hat trick was Scheifele’s second in the AHL. He also did it March 5, 2016, at home against Montreal.

Laine’s goal came after he told reporters at the morning skate that he didn’t have a lot of confidence and felt he couldn’t do many ”positive things” on the ice. He has five goals and two assists in 12 games.

”It’s only one goal, but hopefully I’m not struggling in the next game,” Laine said. ”I think we had a really good game with our line, even though they scored two times when we were on the ice, but I think it was a really, really positive game.”

The Jets have won three straight to improve to 6-3-2. They are 4-0-2 on the points streak.

Tyler Myers also scored, Blake Wheeler added three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to improve to 7-0-1.

Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas, extending his goals streak to four games. Mattias Janmark also scored, and Ben Bishop stopped 22 shots.

”In this league, if you’re down 3-0 in the first, it’s hard to come back,” Radulov said. ”I think we did a pretty decent job in the second. Some moments, I think, we were on top of them with a chance to come back, but then (they got the fourth goal) and they kind of tried to play more defense and we tried to force things.”

Dallas (7-6-0) had won two in a row going into the game. The loss finished off a five-game trip (2-3-0).

”It’s not what we wanted,” Stars defenseman Marc Methot said. ”You want to be over .500 for sure, definitely with a team like this. We’re relying heavily on our top line. They seem to be getting a ton of goals for us and we got to be helping them out a lot more. And certainly with (Bishop) back there, we owe him better.

Winnipeg scored three goals in a 4:18 span in the first period, including a pair on the power play.

Scheifele scored once during the first period and twice in the third, sending the hats raining down with an empty-netter with a minute left. He has seven goals this season.

The second period included an early fight between Stars captain Jamie Benn and Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, after Benn took issue with Byfuglien’s hard check of Radulov into the boards.

NOTES: Jets forward Kyle Connor had a penalty shot with 4:59 left in the game, but got in close to Bishop and couldn’t get off a shot.

