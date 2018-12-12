Marchand has 2 goals, 1 assist as Bruins beat Coyotes 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored two goals and assisted on another during a four-goal, second-period flurry to lead the Boston Bruins over the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Arizona led 2-0 before Boston scored four times in five minutes, starting when Danton Heinen and David Pastrnak delivered 33 seconds apart. Marchand gave the Bruins the lead two minutes later, and then added another two minutes after that to make it 4-2.

Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots for Boston, which won its third straight game and beat the Coyotes for the 14th time in a row. Pastrnak also had two assists, and David Krejci had three for the Bruins.

Nick Schmaltz and Nick Cousins scored 40 seconds apart for Arizona in the first period, and Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves for the Coyotes.

Michael Bunting’s unassisted goal cut the deficit to 4-3 with 5 minutes left in the second. The Coyotes had a shorthanded breakaway midway through the third period, but the Bruins got back to keep them from getting a shot off.

Arizona also pulled the goalie with 75 seconds left but managed just one shot on net, as time expired.

BLOOD ON THE ICE

Bruins forward David Backes rushed himself off the ice after taking a skate blade to the face in the first period. Backes was to the side of the net when he pushed Oliver Ekmann-Larsson aside and the Arizona defenseman went to the ice, kicking up his left skate on the way down.

It caught Backes in the face and he went down before skating on his own quickly to the Bruins bench and out the tunnel.

NOTES: Bruins F David Krejci played in his 800th career NHL game and Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson played in his 700th career game. … Clayton Keller, who went to Boston University, had one assist and leads Arizona in scoring with eight goals and 12 assists. … The Coyotes have not beaten Boston since the teams played in Prague to open the 2010-11 season.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit Buffalo on Thursday.

Bruins: Visit Pittsburgh on Friday.