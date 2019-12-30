Maple Leafs visit the Wild after Matthews’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-16-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Minnesota Wild after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The Wild are 10-3-3 on their home ice. Minnesota is fifth in the NHL shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.8 shots per game.

The Maple Leafs are 11-10-0 on the road. Toronto has scored 141 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game. Matthews leads the team with 26.

Toronto defeated Minnesota 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 21 assists and has collected 26 points this season. Kevin Fiala has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Matthews has recorded 46 total points while scoring 26 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has recorded 12 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Zucker: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.