Maple Leafs visit the Panthers after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (33-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-24-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Toronto after John Tavares scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 victory over the Lightning.

The Panthers are 10-7-1 against Atlantic Division teams. Florida ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Mike Hoffman with 25.

The Maple Leafs are 10-8-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Toronto ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 43.

Florida knocked off Toronto 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 3. Mark Pysyk scored three goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoffman leads the Panthers with 25 goals, adding 28 assists and collecting 53 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-16 in 64 games played this season. Tavares has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Aleksi Saarela: day to day (upper body), Michael Matheson: out (illness).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (hand).