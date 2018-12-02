Senators beat Sharks 6-2 in Eric Karlsson’s return to Ottawa

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nazem Kadri broke a tie with 3:20 to play and Zach Hyman scored twice in the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Hyman added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal Toronto’s fourth straight victory and Minnesota’s third loss in a row. The Maple Leafs improved to 19-8-0, a point behind Tampa Bay for the NHL lead.

Kadri’s goal bounced off Wild defenseman Nick Seeler, who was on the wrong end of two such plays Saturday. Seeler also had a puck deflect off him and into his own goal when Tyler Ennis scored Toronto’s second goal of the night.

Auston Matthews also scored, and Frederick Anderson made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs for his 15th victory of the season. Matthews scored Toronto’s first goal, his third in two games since returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him 14 games.

The win came after news broke that Toronto signed restricted free-agent William Nylander to a six-year extension, ending an impasse with his contract. Saturday was the deadline for a deal to be done.

Jason Zucker, Eric Staal and Jordan Greenway scored for Minnesota.

LIGHTNING 5, PANTHERS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal 3:12 into overtime and Tampa Bay overcame a 4-1 deficit to beat Florida.

Point took a pass from Nikita Kucherov across the front of the crease to the left side and flipped it past James Reimer. Tampa Bay improved to 19-7-1, a point ahead of Toronto for the overall NHL lead.

Kucherov had a goal and two assists, Cedric Paquette, Mathieu Joseph and Alex Killorn also scored, and Louis Domingue made 24 saves. Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Huberdeau each had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers.

SENATORS 6, SHARKS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ben Harpur scored his first NHL goal, Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots and the Senators beat San Jose to spoil Erik Karlsson’s return to Ottawa.

The former Senators captain was playing his first game in Ottawa since he was traded to San Jose in the offseason. The team honored the two-time Norris Trophy winner with a video tribute.

Ryan Dzingel, Mark Stone, Mikkel Boedker, Magnus Paajarvi and Bobby Ryan also scored tp help the Senators win their third straight. Boedker added three assists for a four-point outing.

Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks. They have lost four in a row.

ISLANDERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Cizikas scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and New York won in its return to the Nassau Coliseum, rallying to beat Columbus.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored in the second period to tie it, and Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots. Markus Hannikainen and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Columbus.

It was the Islanders‘ first regular season game in 3 1/2 years at the Coliseum, the team’s home from its inception in 1972 until 2015. This was the first of 21 games at the arena as part of a unique arrangement with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the Islanders’ home since the 2015-16 season.

COYOTES 6, BLUES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists and Arizona scored four second-period goals to rout St. Louis.

Richard Panik, Jakob Chychrun, Christian Fischer, Nick Cousins and Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes. Panik added an assist and Nick Schmaltz and Derek Stepan had two each to help Arizona win its third straight. Adin Hill, pressed into service in goal with the Coyotes’ top two goaltenders, Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper, out with injuries, finished with 25 saves in his second consecutive start.

Robert Thomas scored for the Blues.

FLYERS 4, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dale Weise scored in the first minute of the third period and Philadelphia held on to beat Pittsburgh.

Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 30 shots.

Sidney Crosby scored his 14th for Pittsburgh, and Riley Sheahan added a goal. The Penguins have lost two straight and seven of 10.

RED WINGS 4, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Frans Nielsen scored his first goal of the season to break a tie with 8:07 left, and Jimmy Howard made 37 saves in Detroit’s victory over Boston.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin had second-period goals, and Gustav Nyquist added an empty-netter. The Red Wings improved 11-4-1 in their last 16 games after opening the season 1-7-2.

David Backes and Ryan Donato scored for Boston.

STARS 2, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Radulov scored with 3:23 left to lift Dallas past Vancouver.

Jamie Benn had a third-period goal, and Ben Bishop made 24 saves in his return from a lower-body injury. Dallas is 3-1-1 in its last five games.

Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver. The Canucks have only one win in their past 12.

JETS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game at 4:43 of overtime, tucking the puck past Keith Kinkaid to lift Winnipeg past New Jersey.

Josh Morrissey and Andrew Copp also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves. Marcus Johansson, Jesper Bratt and Taylor Hall scored for New Jersey. The Devils have lost five straight.

PREDATORS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead Nashville past Chicago.

Craig Smith, Kevin Fiala and Ryan Johansen also each had a goal and an assist, Austin Watson added an empty-netter, and Pekka Rinne stopped 19 shots.

Brandon Saad and Artem Anisimov scored for Chicago.

CANADIENS 5, RANGERS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Weber and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and Montreal beat New York to snap a five-game losing streak.

Tomas Tatar also scored, and Carey Price stopped 20 shots. Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers.

OILERS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Spooner scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, lifting Edmonton past Vegas.

Connor McDavid also scored as the Oilers won their third straight and improved to 4-1-1 under new coach Ken Hitchcock. Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 shots.

William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a season-high five-game winning streak. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 32 saves.