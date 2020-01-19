MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (12-33-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (27-15-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Detroit. He’s third in the NHL with 70 points, scoring 28 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Avalanche have gone 13-7-4 in home games. Colorado has scored 173 goals and is second in the league averaging 3.6 per game. MacKinnon leads the team with 28.

The Red Wings are 4-17-2 in road games. Detroit is last in the NHL averaging 3.7 assists per game. Dylan Larkin leads them with 20 total assists.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 28 goals, adding 42 assists and collecting 70 points. Samuel Girard has collected 12 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Calvin Pickard leads the Red Wings with a plus-zero in three games played this season. Larkin has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Avalanche: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi: day to day (concussion).

Red Wings: Valtteri Filppula: day to day (back).