MacKinnon and Colorado take on New Jersey

Colorado Avalanche (24-13-4, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-19-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against New Jersey. He ranks third in the league with 62 points, scoring 25 goals and recording 37 assists.

The Devils are 6-8-6 on their home ice. New Jersey averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 13-6-2 on the road. Colorado leads the NHL shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.7 goals on 33.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 13, Colorado won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 15 goals and has totaled 28 points. Nico Hischier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

MacKinnon has collected 62 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: None listed.